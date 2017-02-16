Reviving Rossini's Tancredi

MARGARET DARBY reports

from Opera Philadelphia

Gioachino Rossini was twenty-one years old when he and librettist Gaetano Rossi wrote an opera based on Voltaire's tragic play Tancrède. Sensing what the public would like, they gave the opera a happy ending. When Tancredi premiered at the Teatro la Fenice in Venice on 6 February 1813, it propelled young Rossini to fame. The next production of Tancredi was in Ferrara a few weeks later and Rossini was asked to restore Voltaire's tragic ending...