1917 - A Different Revolutionary Music

GIUSEPPE PENNISI listens to

Yuri Bashmet and his Moscow Soloists ensemble

1917 is the year of the Russian Revolution, referred as to the Ten Days that Shook the World, a well known book by the socialist American reporter, John Reed. Those days also shook the art of music because the Soviet Union developed its own official canons of 'socialist realism' for all artistic expressions. However, other musical styles flourished in the immense Union. For instance, in the first years after the October Revolution, while in Moscow the Ministry of Culture was defining the canons of 'socialist realism', jazz, futuristic operas and satirical musical comedies were blooming and booming in Leningrad (the former St Petersburg)...