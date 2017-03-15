Invincible Physical Barriers

Willy Decker's production of

Giuseppe Verdi's 'La traviata'

in HD from New York Metropolitan Opera,

reviewed by MARIA NOCKIN

German Director Willy Decker's unique production of Verdi's La traviata was a tremendous hit at the Salzburg Festival in 2005. Metropolitan Opera General Manager Peter Gelb brought it to New York in 2010 and oversaw its transmission in high definition to cinemas around the world with different casts in 2012 and 2017. I saw the Encore performance conducted by Nicola Luisotti with Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson on Wednesday 15 March 2017.

Decker swept away all the furniture and settings, choosing to set his story in an atmosphere of finality using designer Wolfgang Gussmann's white corrugated walls, oversized clock, long, plain bench, angular white couches, and yards of rose-printed fabric...