Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Invincible Physical Barriers

Willy Decker's production of
Giuseppe Verdi's 'La traviata'
in HD from New York Metropolitan Opera,
reviewed by MARIA NOCKIN

 

German Director Willy Decker's unique production of Verdi's La traviata was a tremendous hit at the Salzburg Festival in 2005. Metropolitan Opera General Manager Peter Gelb brought it to New York in 2010 and oversaw its transmission in high definition to cinemas around the world with different casts in 2012 and 2017. I saw the Encore performance conducted by Nicola Luisotti with Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson on Wednesday 15 March 2017.

Decker swept away all the furniture and settings, choosing to set his story in an atmosphere of finality using designer Wolfgang Gussmann's white corrugated walls, oversized clock, long, plain bench, angular white couches, and yards of rose-printed fabric...

The full article includes 4 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 20 March 2017 Maria Nockin,
Arizona USA

-------

GIUSEPPE VERDI

LA TRAVIATA

NICOLA LUISOTTI

THOMAS HAMPSON

FRANCESCO MARIA PIAVE

METROPOLITAN OPERA

NEW YORK

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

ITALY

PARIS

FRANCE

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Savitri Grier >>

 

 

 

 