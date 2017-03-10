|
Most Impressive
Mozart, Enescu, Stravinsky and Brahms
from Savitri Grier and Richard Uttley,
heard by MIKE WHEELER
Savitri Grier and Richard Uttley comprise one of the most impressive violin-and-piano duos to have visited Derby Chamber Music (Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 3 March 2017). Their firm, authoritative start to Mozart's B flat sonata, K 454, said as much. Sympathetically partnering each other's immaculate technique, they moved with complete unanimity, bringing gently understated pathos to the second movement and an engaging sense of playfulness to the third...
Copyright © 10 March 2017
Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK