Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

A Thrilling Ride

Mozart, Beethoven and Sibelius
from Angela Hewitt, Yutaka Sado and
the Vienna Tonkünstler Orchestra,
reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

 

The Vienna Tonkünstler Orchestra and conductor Yutaka Sado got their Nottingham visit off to a boisterous start with the overture to The Marriage of Figaro, in a reading full of dash and fire (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 1 March 2017). After the social upheavals of Mozart's opera we listened to Beethoven engineering a quieter sort of revolution at the start of his Fourth Piano Concerto, turning the piano/orchestra relationship inside-out for a moment. Soloist Angela Hewitt spread her first chord, bringing an improvisatory feel to this magical opening, and the orchestra's response had just the right degree of mystery...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 6 March 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

ANGELA HEWITT

JEAN SIBELIUS

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        La bohème >>

 

 

 

 