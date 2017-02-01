

Symphony of Pauses Anton Bruckner's

Second Symphony -

impresses

GERALD FENECH '... Bolton's interpretation is wonderfully paced, and his careful attention to detail allows all of the composer's thick orchestration to reveal its many touches of genius that give the score its grandeur and natural beauty.'

After Mozart and Haydn, Anton Bruckner (1824-1896) is most certainly the next in line to claim the heirship of his two great predecessors. A composer of some of the most architectural music of the nineteenth century, Bruckner was constantly tormented by doubt as to whether a finished score should remain as it was. Indeed, with the exception of the first, all of his symphonies were subjected to several hefty revisions, and each work has more than one version to its credit.

The Second Symphony in C minor has at least four revisions...