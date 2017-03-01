Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Unorthodox Fusion

Tango choral works
by Martín Palmeri -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'... sacred and profane are skillfully enmeshed with wonderfully successful results.'

 Martín Palmeri: Misatango; Tango Gloria / Matthias Jung. © 2016 classic produktion osnabrück

The tango is not just music, but dance and poetry as well. Mix the three together and you have an outlook on life itself and a strategy of survival. Indeed, it embodies passion, sensuousness and melancholy, and the Argentine poet Enrique Santos Discepolo went as far as to call it 'a sad sentiment that is danced'. The tango originated in nineteenth century Uruguay and Argentina after it was transported there in a somewhat different form by immigrants from Italy, Spain, Poland and Germany, and from Jews...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 24 March 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

MARTÍN PALMERI: MISATANGO; TANGO GLORIA - MATTHIAS JUNG

TANGO

CHORAL MUSIC

BUENOS AIRES

ARGENTINA

DRESDEN

GERMANY

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Mark Sylvester >>

 

 

 

 