

Unorthodox Fusion Tango choral works

by Martín Palmeri -

heard by

GERALD FENECH '... sacred and profane are skillfully enmeshed with wonderfully successful results.'

The tango is not just music, but dance and poetry as well. Mix the three together and you have an outlook on life itself and a strategy of survival. Indeed, it embodies passion, sensuousness and melancholy, and the Argentine poet Enrique Santos Discepolo went as far as to call it 'a sad sentiment that is danced'. The tango originated in nineteenth century Uruguay and Argentina after it was transported there in a somewhat different form by immigrants from Italy, Spain, Poland and Germany, and from Jews...