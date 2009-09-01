Extended Discourse

Music and Vision homepage

Banjo music by
Mark Sylvester -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'... finally, I found myself caught up by Sylvester's engagingly complex work.'

 New Music for Banjo - Mark Sylvester. © 2009 Zucca the Cat

In recent times composer and multi-instrumentalist Mark Sylvester has been seen and heard in diverse musical settings throughout the Washington, DC, metropolitan area.

Primarily he is recognized for solo acoustic guitar playing and recent banjo compositions in small classical chamber ensemble settings.

In particular he has emerged as exponent of a genre-crossing compositional style for both banjo and guitar. Now, in this self produced CD, he includes four of his own works; a solo, two trios (banjo, oboe and cello plus banjo, viola and bass) and a banjo quintet...

Copyright © 22 March 2017 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

NEW MUSIC FOR BANJO - MARK SYLVESTER

WASHINGTON DC

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

