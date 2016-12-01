Music and Vision homepage

Delicate and Slender

Handel's 'Messiah' -
recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'A new experience of a work we have heard so many times.'

 Handel: Messiah - Musica Fiorita - Daniela Dolci. © 2016 note 1 music gmbh

With well over 150 different versions of The Messiah currently available, do we really need another? Indeed, there is always space for a new version, not only because the work itself is so divinely inspired that it speaks to the heart with every listening, but because when the interpretation is as sincere as the one under review, then new opportunities arise for one to discover what the music conveys. The history of past concerts and recordings is punctuated with the same understanding of the piece which dates back to the nineteenth century...

Copyright © 19 March 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

