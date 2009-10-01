

Perfectly Delightful Margo Guryan's

'Chopsticks Variations' -

enthusiastically recommended

by the late HOWARD SMITH 'Ideal for family fun/enjoyment, for all young music students and for elementary level pianists in particular.'

At just 19 min 41 sec, this playful childhood theme and Guryan's 13 variations is a perfectly delightful (yet serious) divertissement and might well be considered an ideal 'sibling' for Mozart's Ah vous dirai-je Maman.

Veteran American musician/historian Gunther Schuller has succinctly labelled it 'A little American Mikrokosmos — and much more fun.'

That's as maybe, nonetheless the variations held my attention from start to finish.

Margo Guryan was born in New York's suburbs where she began studying piano aged six...