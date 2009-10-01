Music and Vision homepage

Perfectly Delightful

Margo Guryan's
'Chopsticks Variations' -
enthusiastically recommended
by the late HOWARD SMITH

'Ideal for family fun/enjoyment, for all young music students and for elementary level pianists in particular.'

 Margo Guryan: The Chopsticks Variations. © 1995, 2009 Dartmoor Music

At just 19 min 41 sec, this playful childhood theme and Guryan's 13 variations is a perfectly delightful (yet serious) divertissement and might well be considered an ideal 'sibling' for Mozart's Ah vous dirai-je Maman.

Veteran American musician/historian Gunther Schuller has succinctly labelled it 'A little American Mikrokosmos — and much more fun.'

That's as maybe, nonetheless the variations held my attention from start to finish.

Margo Guryan was born in New York's suburbs where she began studying piano aged six...

Copyright © 2 March 2017 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

