Engagingly Clear-eyed

Mahler, Mendelssohn and Vaughan Williams
from Derby Concert Orchestra,
reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

 

Derby Concert Orchestra has a strong track record in Mahler, including splendidly assured past performances of Symphonies 2, 5 and 6. While this account of Symphony No 1 (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 18 March 2017) didn't quite hit previous heights there was still much to enjoy. The way orchestra and conductor Jonathan Trout eased themselves from the introduction into the main part of the first movement was one such moment...

Copyright © 29 March 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

