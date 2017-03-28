Tremendous Justice

Brahms' German Requiem and

Dvorák's Slavonic Dances from

Peter Nardone and the

Worcester Festival Choral Society,

reviewed by LUCAS BALL

I can't help having mixed feelings about Brahms' Ein Deutsches Requiem. I admit it has its stirring moments in the first, second and fourth movements but the latter part of the work is rather more stagnant.

Having said that, there was tremendous justice given to the German words (and their sacred meaning) in the account of Ein Deutsches Requiem given by Worcester Festival Choral Society on Saturday 25 March 2017 at Worcester Cathedral, conductor Peter Nardone encouraging interplay between chorus, soloists (baritone Andrew Davies and soprano Helen Neeves) and the orchestra, the Meridian Sinfonia...