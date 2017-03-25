Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Lost in its own Forest

Engelbert Humperdinck's 'Hansel and Gretel'
at Opera North, reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

 

Living in a shabby accommodation, with a shiftless father, a mum at the end of her tether and no food in the house, it's no wonder Hansel and Gretel escape into their private world, via their smartphones and live video. That's the basic set-up for Opera North's new production of Humperdinck's opera, directed by Edward Dick (Theatre Royal, Nottingham, 22 March 2017), and for two thirds of the evening it works brilliantly.

Katie Bray and Fflur Wyn are a lively pair of pre-teen kids — Bray's boyishness is particularly convincing...

The full article includes 2 illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 25 March 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK

HANSEL AND GRETEL

GERMANY

OPERA NORTH

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

AMY FRESTON

DAVID POUNTNEY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Yuri Bashmet >>

 

 

 

 