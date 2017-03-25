Lost in its own Forest

Engelbert Humperdinck's 'Hansel and Gretel'

at Opera North, reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

Living in a shabby accommodation, with a shiftless father, a mum at the end of her tether and no food in the house, it's no wonder Hansel and Gretel escape into their private world, via their smartphones and live video. That's the basic set-up for Opera North's new production of Humperdinck's opera, directed by Edward Dick (Theatre Royal, Nottingham, 22 March 2017), and for two thirds of the evening it works brilliantly.

Katie Bray and Fflur Wyn are a lively pair of pre-teen kids — Bray's boyishness is particularly convincing...