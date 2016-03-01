|
|
Beautiful Tone
Glazunov and Taneyev
String Quintets -
enjoyed by
STEPHEN FRANCIS VASTA
'... the Gringolts ensemble plays expertly, projecting the music's sense of "symphonic" weight and importance while maintaining the vivid interplay among the parts.'
|
These two sensitively wrought, appealing scores are fine examples of the work of the second-tier Russian Romantics. I'm puzzled, however, by Andrew Huth's suggestion, in the booklet, of Russian folk or liturgical influence: little in these scores sounds overtly Russian to me.
Sergei Taneyev's quintet, the first of his two, has a distinctly Tchaikovskian, cosmopolitan veneer, its rich textures intensified by the layering of contrasting elements. Huth describes the first movement as 'a dense, large-scale sonata movement', but the effect is more fantasia than sonata: it's easy enough to hear where the exposition ends, but it's less clear where the development sidles into the recapitulation...
