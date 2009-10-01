

A Strange Affair Ulrich Heinen plays Bach and

twentieth century composers -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'This snappy title with its hints of España and whimsical echoes of theatre is nailed to perfection by Heinen, as are all five modern works within the programme.'

Now here's a strange affair. Between them Heinen and Métier Records (a division of Divine Art Limited, Registered in County Durham) have chosen to interleave Bach's cello suites with lesser-known twentieth century works. The modern items are Sonata for Cello solo by Bernd Alois Zimmermann, Six Figures by Howard Skempton, Triorchic blues by Gerald Barry, Feet of Clay by Simon Holt and Serenade for Cello solo by Hans Werner Henze.

Métier/Heinen had 2 hours 38 minutes (79 mins x 2) at their disposal and for the present exercise opted to skip Bach's Suite No.6 in D, BWV1O12 and make room for these assorted moderns...