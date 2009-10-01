Music and Vision homepage

A Strange Affair

Ulrich Heinen plays Bach and
twentieth century composers -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'This snappy title with its hints of España and whimsical echoes of theatre is nailed to perfection by Heinen, as are all five modern works within the programme.'

 Ulrich Heinen: Bach +.

Now here's a strange affair. Between them Heinen and Métier Records (a division of Divine Art Limited, Registered in County Durham) have chosen to interleave Bach's cello suites with lesser-known twentieth century works. The modern items are Sonata for Cello solo by Bernd Alois Zimmermann, Six Figures by Howard Skempton, Triorchic blues by Gerald Barry, Feet of Clay by Simon Holt and Serenade for Cello solo by Hans Werner Henze.

Métier/Heinen had 2 hours 38 minutes (79 mins x 2) at their disposal and for the present exercise opted to skip Bach's Suite No.6 in D, BWV1O12 and make room for these assorted moderns...

Copyright © 17 March 2017 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

