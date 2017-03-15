Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Brilliantly Performed

Music by Halvorsen,
Nielsen and Svendsen -
impresses
GERALD FENECH

'Henning Kraggerud's technical brilliance lends a balanced fluidity to all three works, and each is allowed to betray all the enterprising orchestral colours hidden within each score.'

 Halvorsen, Nielsen Violin Concertos. © 2017 Naxos Rights US Inc

The highlight of this issue is undoubtedly Johan Halvorsen's Violin Concerto, which is a world premiere commercial recording. Although today Halvorsen's music is not so often performed, in his day he was one of Norway's best loved and most talented violinists, and his fame on the Continent was well cemented. Although a precocious talent, the composer started his creative career around 1890 aged twenty-five, and by the time of his death in 1935 his completed catalogue numbered more than 170 works. The Violin Concerto was begun in 1907 and its premiere took place on 14 August 1909 in the Netherlands...

The full article includes 5 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 15 March 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

HALVORSEN, NIELSEN VIOLIN CONCERTOS - HENNING KRAGGERUD

JOHAN HALVORSEN

CARL NIELSEN

JOHAN SVENDSEN

VIOLIN MUSIC

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

NAXOS

SWEDEN

DENMARK

NORWAY

NINETEENTH-CENTURY MUSIC

20TH CENTURY

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Richard Strauss >>

 

 

 

 