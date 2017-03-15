

Brilliantly Performed Music by Halvorsen,

Nielsen and Svendsen -

impresses

GERALD FENECH 'Henning Kraggerud's technical brilliance lends a balanced fluidity to all three works, and each is allowed to betray all the enterprising orchestral colours hidden within each score.'

The highlight of this issue is undoubtedly Johan Halvorsen's Violin Concerto, which is a world premiere commercial recording. Although today Halvorsen's music is not so often performed, in his day he was one of Norway's best loved and most talented violinists, and his fame on the Continent was well cemented. Although a precocious talent, the composer started his creative career around 1890 aged twenty-five, and by the time of his death in 1935 his completed catalogue numbered more than 170 works. The Violin Concerto was begun in 1907 and its premiere took place on 14 August 1909 in the Netherlands...