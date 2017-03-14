

Shimmering Arrangement A Richard Strauss

first recording -

enjoyed by

GERALD FENECH 'JoAnn Falletta and her Buffalo team regale the listener with admirably detailed performances full of watchful sensitivity to the many magical melodies that are encrusted in this score.'

Although the music of Richard Strauss is overtly familiar the world over, this issue will arouse a certain curiosity, as one of the two pieces on the programme is a world premiere recording. The Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite dating from 1912 was one of the composer's favourite scores, and audiences and critics alike agree that it is an absolute gem of incidental music that combines the composer's romantic vein with his predilection for the baroque music of Jean-Baptiste Lully. Still, the main attraction of this CD is the wholly novel Symphony Suite from Ariadne auf Naxos, a nearly forty-minute piece put together by D Wilson Ochoa, an eminent San Diego musician renowned for his arrangements and transcriptions...