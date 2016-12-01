|
Innate Musicality
The Eight Seasons of
Vivaldi and Piazzolla -
recommended by
GIUSEPPE PENNISI
'... Yury Revich is a superb soloist, a real virtuoso with tremendous imagination and a splendid use of his instrument.'
During my recent musical trip to the Holy Land (Peace through Music, 25 December 2016), I was highly impressed by a young violinist, Yury Revich. Revich is the ECHO Klassik 2016 winner as 'Newcomer of the Year' and the International Classical Music Awards' Young Artist of the Year 2015. He is also the Beethoven Center in Vienna's Musician of the Year. In 2014-15 Revich had his debuts at Tokyo's Metropolitan Arts Space, La Scala in Milan and at the Zürich Tonhalle...
