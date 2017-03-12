Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Vintage Handel

The pastiche 'Catone' -
recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'Carlo Ipata and his masterful band of singers and instrumentalists give a most persuasive and fascinating performance capturing all the nuances of the score with impressive conviction and verbal dexterity.'

 Handel: Catone - Auser Musici / Carlo Ipata. © 2017 note 1 music gmbh

It was common practice for eighteenth century composers to put together an operatic score by collating arias by several fellow composers and adapting them to a more coherent plotline: the 'pasticcio' or pastiche. Up to very recent times these so called 'operas' were regarded as the product of singers' whims and impresarios' revenues rather than the lofty demands of Art with a capital 'A'. More contemporary studies, about Handel's pasticcios in particular, have changed this perception, and they have shown that this practice originated from a series of less mundane or prosaic reasons than previously had generally been believed to be the case...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 12 March 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

HANDEL: CATONE - AUSER MUSICI / CARLO IPATA

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL

JOHANN ADOLPH HASSE

NICOLA PORPORA

ANTONIO VIVALDI

LONDON

ENGLAND

GERMANY

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Enrique Soro >>

 

 

 

 