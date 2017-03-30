

Assertive Performances 'Symphonia Domestica'

and 'Metamorphosen' -

excite

GERALD FENECH '... full of charismatic flair and detailed, luscious sound that give these challenging pieces a glow of brilliance.'

The career of Richard Strauss (1864-1949) can be split up into two distinct phases. The first, which ended circa 1904, encapsulates his great orchestral works. The second, which lasted up to his last years, was dedicated to the world of opera, barring some small exceptions, like the Metamorphosen we find on this recording.

On New Year's Eve 1903 the composer completed the Symphonia Domestica as well as his last tone poem, the celebrated Alpine Symphony...