Exuberant Performance

J S Bach choral music

impresses MIKE WHEELER

Paradoxical as it may seem, J S Bach's Magnificat is a remarkably concise work, given the scale on which he was working. This struck me for the first time, listening to Derby Bach Choir's exuberant performance with conductor Richard Roddis (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 1 April 2017).

The opening chorus had real vigour, even though the overall balance took a little while to settle...