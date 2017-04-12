A Rare Treat

Mozart, Duncan Ward and Poulenc wind chamber music,

enjoyed by MIKE WHEELER

The chamber music repertoire for piano and wind ensemble is not that extensive, but it does include two undoubted masterpieces, Mozart's Quintet, K 452, and Poulenc's Sextet, and it was a rare treat to hear them both in one sitting. Duncan Ward, Sinfonia Viva's Principal Conductor, was the pianist joined, in this short early-evening concert, by players from the orchestra: Rachel Holt, flute; Anna Cooper, oboe; Chris Swann, clarinet; Helen Peller, bassoon; and David Tollington, horn (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 7 April 2017).

Mozart had every reason to be proud of his Quintet...