Extreme Tensions

Richard Strauss' 'Elektra', back in Naples,

impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

In popular opinion, San Carlo Theatre in Naples is one of the cradles of Italian opera with programs entirely geared to Italian comic operas and melodramas. Yet one of the most accurate Italian musicologists, the late Giorgio Gualerzi, demonstrated that San Carlo Theatre is where Richard Strauss' operas are most frequently performed in Italy. On 9 April 2017, I was sitting in a side box to listen to and see Elektra, not a new production but a revival of a much acclaimed 2003 staging which in that year was awarded the Premio Abbiati — the Oscar Prize for Opera awarded by the Italian National Association of Music Critics. I remember I saw the production in December 2003 and I was thoroughly enthralled by it...