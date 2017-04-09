Emotional Complexities

Alexei Grynyuk plays Scarlatti,

Chopin, Rachmaninov and Schubert,

reviewed by MIKE WHEELER

How much Scarlatti did Chopin know? I only ask because the first half of Alexei Grynyuk's recital seemed to trace a plausible historical progression from Scarlatti, through Chopin, to Rachmaninov (Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby UK, 31 March 2017).

The five Scarlatti sonatas with which he opened made a well-planned group...