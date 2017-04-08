An Outstanding Example

Co-operation between the Sitwell Singers and

Derby Chamber Music, featuring music by

John Tavener, Bruckner and Beethoven,

impresses MIKE WHEELER

John Tavener's last major work, Requiem Fragments, was premiered at the 2014 Proms, nine months after his death. Its unusual scoring, for solo soprano, chorus, string quartet and three trombones, prompted the Sitwell Singers and Derby Chamber Music to pool resources in promoting what was only its second UK performance (St Nicholas' Church, Derby, 25 March 2017). The choir, conducted by Malcolm Goldring, was joined by the Zelkova Quartet, soprano Celena Bridge and trombonists Jonathan Pippen, Beth Calderbank and Chris Fowler.

Tavener's text draws on the Catholic Requiem and Hindu sources, in keeping with the more universalist outlook of his later years...