A Duel of Voices

Donizetti's 'Maria Stuarda' in Rome,

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Maria Stuarda is the most frequently performed opera of Gaetano Donizetti's trilogy about the Tudor queens. However, this is only the fourth production seen at Teatro dell'Opera di Roma. The other two operas are Anna Bolena and Roberto Devereux. To be meticulous, the reviewer should include also Elisabetta al Castello di Kenilworth, a semi-serious opera with a happy ending, seldom seen on stage; there is a recording with Katia Ricciarelli in the key-role...