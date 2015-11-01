

Fascinating and Absorbing Piano music by

Heinz Tiessen -

fascinates

GERALD FENECH 'Matthew Rubinstein is a red-hot advocate of Tiessen's works, and his interpretations brim with a passionate dedication that lays bare the inner gestures of this music.'

Heinz Tiessen (1887-1971) was among the most influential composers of the Weimar Republic. He began his musical journey as a disciple of Richard Strauss, but as his career moved on he was considered to be a middleman, occupying a position between the two main currents of the German and Austrian avant-garde. Tiessen studied composition and music theory at the Stern Conservatory in Berlin from 1905 to 1908, with secondary studies in literature, history of music and philosophy, but it was 1914 that proved to be pivotal. In that year he met Richard Strauss, and the two became great friends...