

A Winning Disc Romantic music for

piano four hands -

impressed the late

HOWARD SMITH '... Buccheri and Boldrey convey the demanding score with spellbinding assurance.'

Here's a diverting recital of immediately accessible, though somewhat unfamiliar nineteenth century music engagingly performed by piano duettists Elizabeth Buccheri and Richard Boldrey, a musical partnership since the early 1970s.

Elizabeth Buccheri was the first American musician to receive the Sir Georg Solti Foundation Award. She is Senior Lecturer (Piano and Collaborative Arts) at Eastman School of Music. Her extra-curricular performances have included the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Vermeer and Shanghai String Quartets, Midori, Gil Shaham, Pavel Berman and Sherrill Milnes...