

Broad and Profound Philip Higham plays

J S Bach's cello suites -

heard by

GERALD FENECH 'The soloist's wise and daring approach also leads him to combine elements of period and modern style both in his playing and in his choice of instruments ...'

Respected and admired in his lifetime, almost forgotten for nearly a century after his death, and rediscovered by Mendelssohn in the mid 1840s, Johann Sebastian Bach will forever be regarded as the pivotal musical giant that has left an indelible mark on the development of Western music. His influence as is his output is immense, and no one argues the effect he had on all composers that came after him, particularly those of the last 150 years. When he died in 1750 aged sixty-five, he left for posterity well over a thousand compositions in almost every genre, and practically every one of them is considered a masterpiece. His organ works and sacred choral music are colossal benchmarks of the baroque era, but his genius also flowed freely in the concerto and instrumental genres, and since the day when music started being recorded for posterity, J S Bach has been one of, if not the most recorded composer of all time...