Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Respectable Performances

Brahms' Hungarian Dances -
heard by the late
HOWARD SMITH

'Kantorski and Pope ... are treading on thin ice ...'

 Kantorski-Pope Duo - Brahms: 21 Hungarian Dances. © 2009 whaling city sound

Kantorski and Pope, recording for a jazz-oriented North Dartmouth, Massachusetts record company, Whaling City Sound, are treading on thin ice with Brahms' 21 Ungarische Tänze, WoO 1 (Piano Four Hands) already represented in previous winning releases.

While these are truly respectable performances, more than one of the competing (soulful, passionate, haunting and energetic) recorded duos also include Brahms' evocative Liebesliederwalzer, Opus 39.

The Hungarian Dances emerged in two volumes; the first ((1-10) published in 1869, the remainder, Vol 2 in 1880. Neither volume had an opus number; (WoO — Werk ohne Opuszahl or 'work without an opus')...

The full article includes 2 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 6 May 2017 Estate of the late Howard Smith,
Masterton, New Zealand

-------

KANTORSKI-POPE DUO - BRAHMS: 21 HUNGARIAN DANCES

JOHANNES BRAHMS

PIANO MUSIC

GERMANY

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Brass and organ >>

 

 

 

 