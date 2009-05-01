

Respectable Performances Brahms' Hungarian Dances -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'Kantorski and Pope ... are treading on thin ice ...'

Kantorski and Pope, recording for a jazz-oriented North Dartmouth, Massachusetts record company, Whaling City Sound, are treading on thin ice with Brahms' 21 Ungarische Tänze, WoO 1 (Piano Four Hands) already represented in previous winning releases.

While these are truly respectable performances, more than one of the competing (soulful, passionate, haunting and energetic) recorded duos also include Brahms' evocative Liebesliederwalzer, Opus 39.

The Hungarian Dances emerged in two volumes; the first ((1-10) published in 1869, the remainder, Vol 2 in 1880. Neither volume had an opus number; (WoO — Werk ohne Opuszahl or 'work without an opus')...