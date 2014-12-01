

Absolutely Enthralling Music for brass and organ -

strongly recommended by

GERALD FENECH 'Barbara Bruns and the Thompson Brass Ensemble give dazzling performances full of compelling virtuosity and brilliantly executed musical stunts that never fail to surprise ...'

The sound of a brass ensemble playing together with an organ is as striking today as it was almost a century ago, when composers started writing and experimenting with this combination with great success. Indeed, this mixture of instruments has such a magnificent natural sound world that its impact cannot be forgotten easily, if ever. The vast majority of this repertoire dates from within the last fifty years and consists either of original works or of transcriptions of music originally written for other forces. Although this defined musical ensemble is new to the scene, this combination did not appear from thin air...