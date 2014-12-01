Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Absolutely Enthralling

Music for brass and organ -
strongly recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'Barbara Bruns and the Thompson Brass Ensemble give dazzling performances full of compelling virtuosity and brilliantly executed musical stunts that never fail to surprise ...'

 Music for Brass and Organ - Thompson Brass Ensemble - Barbara Bruns. © 2014 Barbara Bruns

The sound of a brass ensemble playing together with an organ is as striking today as it was almost a century ago, when composers started writing and experimenting with this combination with great success. Indeed, this mixture of instruments has such a magnificent natural sound world that its impact cannot be forgotten easily, if ever. The vast majority of this repertoire dates from within the last fifty years and consists either of original works or of transcriptions of music originally written for other forces. Although this defined musical ensemble is new to the scene, this combination did not appear from thin air...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 4 May 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

MUSIC FOR BRASS AND ORGAN

ALAN HOVHANESS

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK

ROBERT KING

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

ROBERT SCHUMANN

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE

NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV

RICHARD STRAUSS

MSR CLASSICS

ORGAN MUSIC

BRASS MUSIC

MASSACHUSETTS

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Red Priest >>

 

 

 

 