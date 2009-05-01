

Splice the Mainbrace Red Priest's

'Pirates of the Baroque' -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'The foursome are outrageous, hugely entertaining, and Red Priest take no prisoners.'

'Shiver me timbers!' In one fell swoop early music quartet, Red Priest (RP) have patterned their 2008 CD release, Pirates of the Baroque, on the Jerry Bruckheimer/Disney Pictures franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean (launched in 2003), director Gore Verbinski.

And it's just the sort of thing that might appeal to irrepressible Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp); a fictional, anti-hero and breakout character from the popular screen franchise.

'We're out to seek a realm of gold beyond the Spanish Main', wrote English ballad-writer-poet Alfred Noyes (1880-1958) and By Jove (!)