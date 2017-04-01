Music and Vision homepage

Wonderful Advocates

Hindemith's complete
string quartets -
highly recommended
by GERALD FENECH

'... each rendition is an endless source of pleasure, where precision and attention to detail are the consistent hallmarks of some breathtaking music-making.'

 Hindemith Complete String Quartets - Amar Quartet. © 2016 Naxos Rights US Inc

Paul Hindemith (1895-1963) is considered as one of the most consummate musicians of the twentieth century. He exerted great influence on the music of the Weimar Republic, but his career was severely curtailed on the advent of Hitler's rise to power. Indeed, Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels vilified Hindemith as a 'charlatan' and 'atonal noisemaker', and as early as 1933 his teaching activities were blatantly hampered. He was forced to take voluntary leave of absence from the 'Hochschule', and all radio broadcasts of his music as well as public performances were banned...

Copyright © 30 April 2017 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

