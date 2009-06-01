

Subdued Poise Panayiotis Demopoulos plays

Liszt, Beethoven and Demopoulos -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH '... adroitly articulated and intelligently moulded: a study in progress.'

While Liszt is demonstrably at the threshold of 'impressionism' in Nuages gris, Panayiotis Demopoulos with his subdued poise manages to almost grind the piece to a standstill. La lugubre gondola I ('The funeral gondola one') fortunately steers clear of Venetian mooring posts as a marine cortege glides by. Scottish pianist Murray McLaclan is listed among Demopoulos' numerous teachers and one may detect the controlled energy of such an artist in Liszt's Unstern ('Evil Star').

Finally the most searching and lengthiest (15'24") work of Demopoulos' Liszt bracket is La Vallée d'Obermann (track 4), No 6 of Volume 1 (Années de pèlerinage, 1848-54)...