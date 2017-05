Full-blooded Performance

Mendelssohn's 'Elijah' from

Derby Choral Union and Richard Dacey,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Mendelssohn's Elijah has been regaining something of its former popularity in recent years. Derby Choral Union's vigorous, full-blooded performance with conductor Richard Dacey showed the work at its best (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 22 April 2017).

The set pieces all came off to great effect...