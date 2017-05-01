Unjustly Neglected

In this specially extended feature,

Armstrong Gibbs' re-discovered

'Passion according to St Luke'

impresses RODERIC DUNNETT

The English composer Cecil Armstrong Gibbs (1889-1960), whose Passion according to St Luke has just received [on Friday 31 March 2017] what is almost certainly its premiere performance in The Cathedral of All Saints, Derby, UK by the cathedral's Voluntary Choir, is one of that collection of British composers whose music was unjustly neglected from the 1960s onwards. This was largely owing to their allegiance to tonal idioms, deemed to be of the past, in preference to the 'modern' and Serialist elements then coming into vogue.

The existing pencil vocal score of the Passion, which is undoubtedly the only source, strongly suggests that here is a major work that remained unperformed. It is characterised as 'The Passion according to St Luke by C...