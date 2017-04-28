Something Rich and Strange

Mozart, Shostakovich and Beethoven

from the Coull Quartet

MIKE WHEELER

The Coull Quartet's return visit to Derby Chamber Music was their third appearance here, by my reckoning, and there could scarcely have been a more emphatic, exhilarating, or exhausting conclusion to the current season (Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, Derby, UK, 21 April 2017).

The evening began with a slightly under-characterised reading of Mozart's E flat Quartet, K 428. There was clarity in the textures, but also something circumspect about the playing...