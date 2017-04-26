A Lovely Evening

William Walton's 'Façade' in Rome,

alongside a symphony by Alfredo Casella,

appreciated by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Music by modern British composers is not often played in Rome. The main exceptions are Benjamin Britten and William Walton. The Istituzione Universitaria dei Concerti (IUC) — the concert organization of the oldest and best known universities in Rome (La Sapienza) does introduce a British composer or two almost every year in its regular concert season, held in its magnificent Grand Hall. The concert I attended was held on 22 April 2017...