Back in Rome

Umberto Giordano's 'Andrea Chénier'

returns to the Teatro dell'Opera

after more than forty years,

impressing GIUSEPPE PENNISI

For decades, Andrea Chénier has been one of the most popular titles of the late nineteenth century. Normally classified as a 'verismo' opera, its premiere was in 1898 at La Scala, and thus after Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and before Puccini's Tosca. I would think that it has greater affinity with 'Po Valley Grand Opera', a category of musical theatre who had a comparatively short period of success. After Verdi's melodrama had exhausted its role, composers and theatre managers were searching for a new style and borrowed elements from the French grand opera: historical context, sets with special effects, ballets within the opera, and great voices...