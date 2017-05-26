Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Tender and Engrossing

Benjamin Britten's 'Peter Grimes' in Bologna
impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

The Teatro Comunale in Bologna has revived a production of Benjamin Britten's opera Peter Grimes. I saw and heard it in the 21 May 2017 matinée performance. The production was created some twelve years ago as a joint effort by the Modena Teatro Comunale, Ferrara Opera House, and Ravenna Dante Alighieri Theatre. It is a demonstration that smaller theatres can provide excellent time-resisting productions, far superior to those offered by highly subsidized major opera houses...

The full article includes 5 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 26 May 2017 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

PETER GRIMES

BENJAMIN BRITTEN

SUFFOLK

UNITED KINGDOM

TEATRO COMUNALE DI BOLOGNA

BOLOGNA

ITALY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Moscow Philharmonic >>

 

 

 

 