Tender and Engrossing

Benjamin Britten's 'Peter Grimes' in Bologna

impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

The Teatro Comunale in Bologna has revived a production of Benjamin Britten's opera Peter Grimes. I saw and heard it in the 21 May 2017 matinée performance. The production was created some twelve years ago as a joint effort by the Modena Teatro Comunale, Ferrara Opera House, and Ravenna Dante Alighieri Theatre. It is a demonstration that smaller theatres can provide excellent time-resisting productions, far superior to those offered by highly subsidized major opera houses...