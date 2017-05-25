Music and Vision homepage

 

A Neat Bit of Programming

Khachaturian, Rachmaninov,
Musorgsky and Shostakovich
from Freddy Kempf,
the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra
and Yuri Simonov,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

With a first half of popular favourites and a second of less familiar music, the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Yuri Simonov came up with a neat bit of programming (Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, 16 May 2017).

Revelling in the sensuousness of the Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia, from Khachaturian's Spartacus ballet, they brought out its latent affinities with Rimsky-Korsakov and Borodin. The descent from the big climax was as carefully handled as the build-up to it.

Launching Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 2, soloist Freddy Kempf followed the score rather than convention by not only keeping those celebrated opening chords on the move but starting them at a genuine pianissimo, as marked...

Copyright © 25 May 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

