Many Similarities

Orchestral music by
George Antheil -
heard by
GEOFF PEARCE

'... the performances are committed and of high quality from all concerned, and the Chandos sound is sumptuous.'

 Antheil: Symphonies Nos 4 and 5 etc. BBC Philharmonic / John Storgårds. © 2017 Chandos Records Ltd

I had heard quite a lot about George Antheil over the years, but had never previously heard any of his music. He had cut quite a reputation as an enfant terrible in the 1920s, but by the '40s had apparently mellowed somewhat. This is especially evident in the Fifth Symphony. I had to go back several times, and really listen intently before the magic in this music was revealed to me...

Copyright © 6 June 2017 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

ANTHEIL: SYMPHONIES 4 AND 5 ETC

1942

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

BBC PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

CHANDOS RECORDS

UNITED KINGDOM

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

