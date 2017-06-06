

Many Similarities Orchestral music by

George Antheil -

heard by

GEOFF PEARCE '... the performances are committed and of high quality from all concerned, and the Chandos sound is sumptuous.'

I had heard quite a lot about George Antheil over the years, but had never previously heard any of his music. He had cut quite a reputation as an enfant terrible in the 1920s, but by the '40s had apparently mellowed somewhat. This is especially evident in the Fifth Symphony. I had to go back several times, and really listen intently before the magic in this music was revealed to me...