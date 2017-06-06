|
|
Many Similarities
Orchestral music by
George Antheil -
heard by
GEOFF PEARCE
'... the performances are committed and of high quality from all concerned, and the Chandos sound is sumptuous.'
|
I had heard quite a lot about George Antheil over the years, but had never previously heard any of his music. He had cut quite a reputation as an enfant terrible in the 1920s, but by the '40s had apparently mellowed somewhat. This is especially evident in the Fifth Symphony. I had to go back several times, and really listen intently before the magic in this music was revealed to me...
Copyright © 6 June 2017
Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia