

Flair and Musicianship Short cello works

by Bohuslav Martinů -

heard by

PAUL SARCICH '... small storms should be taken in small doses.'

This CD is appropriately titled, since the longest track is 6:19, but most come in at 1-3 mins, allowing 31 tracks in total. As for Storms, well, quite a lot of strong winds certainly, as Martinů does not hesitate to write in a full-on manner for two of his favourite instruments. (He routinely uses piano as part of the orchestra in his symphonies and other works, which few others do, and his cello sonatas and concerti are wonderful explorations of the instrument.) In fact, this is probably not an album to attempt at one sitting, but in small doses...