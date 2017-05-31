Flair and Musicianship

Music and Vision homepage

Short cello works
by Bohuslav Martinů -
heard by
PAUL SARCICH

'... small storms should be taken in small doses.'

 Small Storms - a collection of short pieces by Bohuslav Martinu. © 2017 Navona Records LLC

This CD is appropriately titled, since the longest track is 6:19, but most come in at 1-3 mins, allowing 31 tracks in total. As for Storms, well, quite a lot of strong winds certainly, as Martinů does not hesitate to write in a full-on manner for two of his favourite instruments. (He routinely uses piano as part of the orchestra in his symphonies and other works, which few others do, and his cello sonatas and concerti are wonderful explorations of the instrument.) In fact, this is probably not an album to attempt at one sitting, but in small doses...

Copyright © 31 May 2017 Paul Sarcich,
London UK

