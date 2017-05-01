Music and Vision homepage

A Versatile Composer

Music by Geoffrey Hanson -
recommended by
GEOFF PEARCE

'Performances are superb and everyone is a standout.'

 Odyssey - Music of Geoffrey Hanson. © 2016 Cala Records Ltd

Before having the welcome opportunity to review this record, I hadn't heard of English composer Geoffrey Hanson (born Eastbourne, 9 December 1939) — surprising, because I have since heard that Hanson is highly regarded in the UK, and this is a very fine Cala Records release.

The disc begins with Five Nocturnes for Tenor and Chamber Orchestra, presented by the London Mozart Players with tenor soloist Pablo Strong and Geoffrey Simon conducting.

On listening to the lovely first song, The Evening Primrose, there is no doubt that this is English music, and you can really sense the evening primrose bloom at dusk and night. The song has a pastoral wistfulness, and the soloist's enunciation is clear enough for all the words to be easily heard...

Copyright © 30 May 2017 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

