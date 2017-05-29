Choral Masterpieces



GERALD FENECH 'Performances are first rate, and Antoni Wit and his forces respond with eloquence and characteristically immaculate singing ...'

Born in 1841, Antonín Dvořák will always be one of the Czech Republic's greatest musical sons. Indeed, for many he belongs to the whole of mankind, and his music, although imbued with his country's folkloristic element, is so humane and utterly beautiful that the many countries he visited have adopted him as one of their own. One of these is England...