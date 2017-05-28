

Tripping Along Cantatas by

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach -

heard by

RODERIC DUNNETT 'The tenor's aria ... with gorgeous Thuringian strings, emerges as a reverential movement.'

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach's keyboard and orchestral music has had quite a presence in the catalogue since LP days (even the great Carlos Kleiber turned his hand to a cello concerto, aptly with a Hamburg orchestra). Indeed today one leading CD sales website (Presto Classical) includes twenty-six pages of works by C P E Bach, observing that thirty or more of his 'sacred songs' were recorded by Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (Oden, Psalmen und Lieder) on DG's Archiv label, either on separate discs or as part of a six-disc collection misleadingly entitled Symphonies and Concertos.

By contrast, his brother (or twenty-one-years-younger half-brother) J C Bach merits only six pages, but achieves double the length of entry in the late Michael Kennedy's insightful Oxford Dictionary of Music.

CPE's choral works have tended to lag behind these items, with the exception of his Magnificat, which was recorded early on, including on Decca with the choir of King's College, Cambridge under Philip Ledger; and then with Barbara Bonney and Olaf Bär — Peter Schreier conducting; and by the Tölz Boys' Choir on Deutsche Harmonia Mundi...