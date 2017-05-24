Music and Vision homepage

Joyous Occasions

Music by members of
the Strauss family -
delights
GERALD FENECH

'A thoroughly stimulating issue, dashingly performed by Estonian forces conducted by the veteran Neeme Järvi ...'

 Strauss in St Petersburg. © 2017 Chandos Records Ltd

For music lovers in general, the Strauss family is often deemed to have flourished against a Viennese background. But facts prove otherwise. Indeed, Johann Strauss the Younger visited Russia for some eleven seasons between 1856 and 1869, ten of them consecutively, and this is what this CD is all about...

Copyright © 24 May 2017 Gerald Fenech, Gzira, Malta
Gzira, Malta

