

Fine Indeed Rikke Sandberg

plays Rachmaninov

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH

As time marches on, the immense number of extraordinarily gifted pianists is growing exponentially throughout the globe.

And as far as the eye can see, critics and 'would-be' critics are ready and waiting to scatter superlatives in their path with careless abandon.

Just how many commentators are swayed by young female pianists with huge puppy-dog eyes, full lips and flowing hair or by their male counterparts' studied imperious stage demeanor, is impossible to tell.

The fact is, budding Argerichs, Brendels, Kissins, Goulds, Bachaeurs, Perahias, Horowitzs or Gilels are as rare as ever...