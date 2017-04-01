

Stylistic Evolution Béla Bartók's

six string quartets -

highly recommended by

GERALD FENECH '... a priceless historic issue that will certainly enrich any musical collection.'

One of Hungary's leading twentieth century composers, Béla Bartók (1881-1945) remains an enigma to many, if only for his uncompromising attitude towards the musical tastes of his day. His music seems harsh and at times very complicated, but closer scrutiny reveals a true master of his art, a wonderful orchestrator and a musician of consummate ability in form and structure.

Throughout his career, Bartók was always fond of the string quartet...