

Winds of Change Edward Gardner

conducts Elgar -

heard by

GERALD FENECH 'Edward Gardner gives revelatory accounts of both works, always keeping in check the emotional element, but when the occasion warrants, he lets the music sweep us off our feet.'

When Edward Elgar decided he was ready to embark on his first symphony in 1904, the British Empire was at the threshold of a new century. Indeed, many Englishmen surmised that the Empire was at the zenith of its glory, but things were starting to change, and Elgar saw it coming. His first attempt at the genre is undoubtedly a study in change and conflict, evolution and transformation, social and musical. One might even interpret the work as a proclamation and premonition wrapped in one statement...